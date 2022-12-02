Rockets hope to get back to progress vs. Suns

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Suns SB Nation Blog: Bright Side of the Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Suns: Cameron Pain, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Ish Wainright, DeAndre Ayton

The Rockets are coming off of one of their worst performances of the season and continue on a road trip out west with one the league’s best teams. It’s not exactly a recipe for success, but you never know. Houston was playing pretty good ball before the last game versus Denver, and you’d at least like to see them get back to making progress, even if a victory is unrealistic. Anything but the two steps back they took against the Nuggets.

Let’s go Rockets!