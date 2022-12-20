Big Slate of NBA Games on NBA TNT Tuesday!

The recent paucity of Tuesday NBA games is relieved somewhat today, as there are five games on tonight. Some of the contests offer some intriguing action. Remember, I am nobody’s idea of a sports gambling expert. I do things like bet the Rockets “over” for wins.

Perhaps winning on an NBA wager would make you forget the Rockets getting their asses handed to them at home by the Spurs? Perhaps a crushing loss would let you feel like you were really part of the team?

I must say, there are a lot more wagers available than I saw earlier in the season.

Let’s look at the first TNT game - Warriors vs Knicks. Quick, who has a better record? That’s right, it’s the Knicks, at 17-13, versus the Warriors 15-16, and a scorched 3-14 on the road, now the reigning NBA champs are without Steph Curry, out with a shoulder subluxation.

What do you think here? Will the Warriors summon up some fight or will the road woes continue?

If you want to buck the trend, you can imagine the Warriors finding some heart, Jordan Poole being something less than slightly awful since getting what I like to think of as his “punching bag”. If you think that’s a resonant tale, then you might see the Warriors winning by 10 points or more, for +500 odds.

I could see it going that way, with the Warriors out to prove something with Curry sidelined, and wanting to make that statement on national TV in Madison Square Garden. They won’t keep it up, for long, but they could find the vigor for the spotlight, and pride. If they do, I don’t think it’s close, thus the 10-point winning margin at +500.

Our second TNT game, is a more competitive contest on paper, with the Memphis Grizzlies at the Denver Nuggets. The Western Conference is undergoing a slight sea-change at the moment, with the Grizzlies atop it at 19-11, but right on their heels are the Denver Nuggets at 18-11. This is the sort of regular season match-up basketball lovers long for — a game in which two teams want to make a statement.

Nikola Jokic just notched at 40-point, nearly 30-rebound triple double. Ja Morant is nearly unstoppable, and Memphis is a deep team filled with good, but few great, players, outside of Morant.

I think this will be a contest in which little to no defense is played by either team. I think Denver is a tough place to play at pace, even with a deep team with something to prove, so let’s go with spread/points Denver +1.5/Over 233.5 total points at +260.

The odds seem to indicate a close game, and I think it will be, and hopefully a fun one.

There is a veritable Santa’s Sleigh full of NBA bets for The Association’s Christmas roundball extravaganza as well.

