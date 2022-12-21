Rookies clash as Rockets take on Magic

December 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Magic SB Nation Blog: Orlando Pinstriped Post

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner

The Rockets remain at home tonight, where they’ve been a decidedly better team overall this year, even if you haven’t been able to tell as of late. Of course, the big story for the game will be the battle of first round draft picks. So far this season, Banchero has won that overall head-to-head, but I don’t think there’s anyone who’s upset about what we’re seeing from Jabari. He’s clearly not as advanced offensively as Banchero, but there’s legit All-Defense potential there along with a fast-growing offensive repertoire. Good picks for both teams, in my opinion.

Anyway, these two teams met earlier this year, with Jalen Green leading a big Rockets victory in Orlando. Let’s see if Houston can keep it up on their home floor.

Let’s go Rockets!