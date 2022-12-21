Rockets pregame update from Toyota Center as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic

The Houston Rockets are looking to end their two-game losing streak as they take on the Orlando Magic tonight at the Toyota Center. The Rockets have struggled mightily the last several games from 3-point range. Over the last 10 games the Rockets are shooting under 29 percent from beyond the arc and Coach Silas spoke to the media about how he has changed the routine the last couple of days.

I wanted us to have our legs for tonight. So we had yesterday off and I gave them like 36 hours to rest.

Normally the Rockets would practice the day before a home game and have a shootaround the day of the game but Coach Silas decided to give them some time off after their loss to the Spurs as a way to help energize some potentially tired legs. Remember the Rockets played the toughest schedule to start the season with 10 of their first 13 games on the road. The Rockets went everywhere from Toronto to Orlando during their hectic opening schedule.

The Rockets also just had walk through this evening instead of their normal on court work before tonights game. Coach Silas also mentioned their was no update on Garrison Mathews as he is still out with a non Covid illness. Jae’Sean Tate is the only Rocket who is not available tonight.

The last time the Rockets faced the Magic they knocked down 24 3-pointers so Coach Silas is hoping the Rockets can repeat some of the shooting magic(pun not intended) that they displayed in Orlando.

The Rockets look to end their two game losing streak as they take on the Orlando Magic for the final time this season.