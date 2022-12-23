Rockets pregame report: Update on the status of Garrison Mathews and Jae’Sean Tate

Coach Stephen Silas spoke to the media in preparation for the Houston Rockets matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks at The Toyota Center. The Rockets come into the game looking to snap a four-game home losing streak after their late-game collapse vs. the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Coach Silas told the media pregame that Jae’Sean Tate is getting closer to a return and did participate in three-on-three drills at practice. Tate has missed majority of the season with a ankle injury and has been working hard to get back on the court. Coach Silas also said that Garrison Mathews is available tonight after missing several games with a non-covid illness.

Coach Silas did not reveal his starting lineup tonight, even though the latest update was that KJ Martin would be starting. We should have confirmation in the next hour on who will start the game.

Coach Silas did state earlier on Sports Talk 790 that it is a position battle between Ty Ty Washington and Daishen Nix and who ever plays better will get the playing time.

The Rockets also called up Josh Christopher and Darrius Days from the Vipers who are off until January after playing in the Showcase Tournament in Vegas.