Will the Rockets get W against Mavs and spoil Christian Wood’s home coming tonight?

December 23, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Moneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Mavericks : Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood

The last time both the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks faced off, the Rockets upset the Mavericks on their home turf for pulling off a 101 - 97 win.

Although, its an accomplishment as a win is a win. Naysayers will bring up the fact Luka Doncic didn’t play. Well tonight the Rockets can prove those detractors wrong since Doncic is the lineup tonight.

Another thing to look for is the return of big man Christian Wood, who was acquired in Houston two years ago via a sign and trade.

Wood’s time here was associated with a lot of losing, which by no means was his fault as the team changed directions at the drop of a hat.

However, he had some moments. My favorite was the stare down that Christian Wood gave James Harden’s during Harden’s first game back in Houston as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Those were the memories.

Anyways let us know your favorite memories of the short lived Wood-era and share your thoughts about tonights game in the comment section.