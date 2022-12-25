NBA on Christmas Day: Game times, TV schedule, streaming and more

First off, Merry Christmas from all of us at The Dream Shake. Thank you guys for coming back day after day to read what we have to say about the Houston Rockets. We wouldn’t exist without all of you, so we appreciate you all making this place what it is.

Secondly, there’s a slew of Christmas NBA going down today, even if our Rockets are not on the slate. Thirdly, our good friends over at Draft Kings have you fixed right up if you need to replenish some of those Christmas funds that you spent on presents. Or you got that Benny in your stocking and you need to turn it into a couple more Bennies. Head over here for all of the exact odds and some good prop bets.

Here’s a quick rundown.

The Sixers are 2.5-point favorites in this one despite being on the road. Joel Embiid has been on fire of late, so I might take the Sixers and the points. As for props, Embiid has an over/under of 30.5 points scored. You’ll take home an extra $130 on your Benny if he hits the over. You snag an extra $145 on James Harden if he dishes 10 assists and you bet the over. I like both of those.

The Mavs are eight-point favorites at home agains the Lake Show. And while the Lakers haven’t been good, that feels like a lot to me. I think the Lakers lose, but they cover the spread. My favorite prop in this one is actually Christian Wood. Take the over on 17.5 points and you’ll take home $125 on your $100 bet.

The Celtics are five-point favorites at home in this clash of the top two teams in the East. Honestly, give me the Bucks to cover at that rate. This is gonna be a close one. I like Bobby Portis in this one as a prop, both on points and rebounds. He’ll get you $110 on your Benny if he puts up 12 and $130 on it if he snag eight boards. I like both of those.

The Dubs have been struggling, but they’re a totally different team at home and the Grizz aren’t great on the road. But Stephen Curry is out, and that 6.5-point line looks in favor of Memphis looks pretty juicy as a result. How do the Dubs counter Ja Morant without Steph? If Morant gets nine assists, that’s an extra $130 for every $100 bet. I think he dominates.

This is my favorite matchup of the day, with Denver 3.5-point favorites at home. I like them to coveer in the friendly confines. If Nikola Jokic snags nine assists, thats a -145 line, which is hefty. I’d be all over that like a fly on... well, you know.

Happy betting!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.