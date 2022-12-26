Rockets face off against Bulls for the first time this season

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Hawks: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will start a three game road trip with the Chicago Bulls. The Rockets and Bulls who are both known for the winning pedigree in the past have now fallen on hard times as both teams are both under .500.

The Rockets are in the midst of a rebuild, and the bulls have been bitten with the injury bug and have been mediocre.

When both teams meet tonight, Houston will try to give the fandom a win as a late Christmas gift to forget about the painful dagger from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

While the Bulls try to extend their three game wins streak to four, in order to jockey for a spot to participate in the playoffs.

We’ll see which one of them will win tonight.