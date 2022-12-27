Rockets molly-whop Bulls as their young core combines for 85 points

Last night THE VIBES WERE IMMACULATE!

The Houston Rockets rebounded from the soul crushing loss from the division rival Dallas Mavericks, after Luka Doncic made a prayer from the logo.

Instead of playing like wounded dogs, the team used the time off to regroup.

The result was a 133-118 beat down, in which Houston took out their frustrations on the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls, who have been failing to meet this seasons expectations of being a playoff contender really needed this game. They were on a three-game winning streak with hopes of extending it in order to salvage what is left of the season.

However, that didn’t happen. Bulls fans in the United Center may have felt that Rockets played the role of the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Meanwhile, Rockets fans felt like kids who got their present late but just in time for the holidays.

From tip-off, Houston was focused.

In the middle of the first quarter, the Rockets were leading 23-5 as the first half was led by an inspired Alperen Sengun, whose father was in attendance. Sengun scored 13 of his 25 points in the first quarter.

Chicago rallied back with a 39-point quarter that featured a Zach LaVine buzzer beater heave from downtown to have a one-point lead after giving up 36 first-quarter points to Houston.

When the second half began, it was clear it didn’t phase them.

Before you knew it, the game was already over. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. were playing so well that it was as if they are playing video game with all the sliders maxed out in the settings.

Jalen Green was just an all around highlight machine.

Alperen Sengun kept hunting for posters all night, while putting on his Nikola Jokic impression.

KPJ was just electric down the stretch! He was a marksman from deep who made 4 of the 6 threes alone in the second half! He finished with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and just 2 turnovers.

It was easily the best game that our young core played together. Not only that, there were three other Rockets that were in double digits (Eric Gordon - 12, Jabari Smith - 13, Kenyon Martin Jr. - 10).

In Layman’s terms, the team showed no mercy and scared away the fans. We’ll see if the Rockets can continue the effort against the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT.