Rockets seek a massive upset as they take on the Celtics

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Hello and Happy Holidays Houston faithful! Your Rockets venture up to the hardwood of Boston, MA as they take on the league-best Celtics this evening. Houston is coming off an astounding performance in a win over the Chicago Bulls last night as the young core displayed their immense potential.

The starting backcourt of KPJ and JG4 combined for 60 points on efficient shooting and got a big boost from Alpy’s 25-11-6 stat line as he gave the Windy City the blues. Tonight’s game will likely require a similar showing as Houston visits the highest scoring team in the NBA.

While keeping pace on offense is essential, what I’m most looking forward to is seeing how Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason hold up against the league’s highest scoring duo of Tatum and Brown. If the Rockets can make things difficult for the opposing team’s stars it will give them a great chance to compete.

Tonight should be a great litmus test to see how well Houston can hang with these supreme contenders.

