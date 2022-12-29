Rockets vs Mavericks Part Three: Will Houston get their revenge?

December 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Mavericks : Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell

The last time the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks faced off, Luka Doncic made a late game heave from downtown, to put the nail in coffin with 18 second left in the game.

Since the loss, the Rockets have been fuming ever since. Don’t believe me?! Take a look at the very next game against the Chicago Bulls. The Rockets opened up the first quarter with 23-5 lead and never looked back.

The question is though, can Houston channel that energy for 48 minutes? Especially, against a peaking Doncic?

I’ll speak for Rockets fans around world when I say, I hope so.

From the time of the Mavericks and Rockets matchup, Luka has been on a two game tear. He’s averaged 46 points, 10 assists, 15 rebounds on 64% shooting.

The Rockets defense are going to have to take Stan Van Gundy’s advice and “Form a F— Wall” if they're going to have a chance tonight.

This becomes more legitimate, when you take in to consideration that in the past two weeks Houston is ranked 27th in defense (120ppg).

But, Hey. Who knows? Once the ball is rolled out, the team that wants it more wins. We’ll see if that’s rules in favor for Houston.