Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

The Houston Rockets are coming off their most impressive win. To go into the home of the best team in the West, while they’re on a big winning streak, and get a come-from-behind win should act as a nice building block for the Rockets. Now imagine if they hadn’t played like garbage in the first half.

The Golden State Warriors are playing right now as I type this. They will probably beat the Chicago Bulls and will get to sleep in their own beds tonight. The Rockets will fly into San Francisco tired but happy.

Here are things we can expect tonight:

Klay Thompson will make at least eight three pointers.

Steph Curry will do his night-night thing even if it isn’t as cool when he does it to a bad team.

Draymond Green will set several moving screens.

Only one will be called an illegal screen.

Draymond will be livid by this decision.

The referee will take the verbal abuse but will not give Draymond a technical foul.

The Warriors will win.

What did I miss?

Tip-off is at 7:30 CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest