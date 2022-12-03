Rockets At Warriors

Location: LightYearsWorldofWarriorsUltiSteph-O-DomeLuxuryTaxRepeaterCentrePlex

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Warriors: Stephen Curry and His Magical Mouthpiece, Jordan Poole, Wiggo, Draymondaine, Kevon Looney: The Least Annoying Warrior(tm).

The Rockets are coming a win in Phoenix that managed to be both highly impressive, and deeply silly. The Suns got four chances (four!) at the buzzer to win the game, all pretty good looks, and missed them all. This was clearly punishment from the basketball gods for Devin Booker showboating against a bad team, when until he found The Point God, he was pretty much the living embodiment of “Good Stats, Bad Team”.

Now the Rockets will get to face the Warriors in a back to back game, though the Warriors played last night as well, though they will be at home.

The Warriors aren’t a young team, and Klay Thompson is out tonight, so he won’t make forty threes in a row agains the Rockets this game, so the Rockets should play fast, play hard, and take advantage of a deeper bench. The more the Rockets can force Golden State to play bench players, the better chance they have.

My apologies on the recap, my schedule changed, and instead of being out last night, I’m out tonight during the game, so the recap will come later.