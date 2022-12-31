Rockets face off against the Knicks on New Years Eve

December 31, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Knicks SB Nation Blog: Posting and Toasting

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Knicks : Immanuel Quickley, Quinton Grimes, Deuce McBride, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

The last time both the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks faced off on New Years Eve, James Harden put up an unthinkable stat-line of 53 points, 17 assists, 16 rebounds while leading the team to victory.

Those were the good times when the Rockets were championship contenders and the Knicks were bottom-dwellers.

Now the roles are reversed. Houston is a bottom feeder that is the midst of a rebuild, while the Knicks are playoff contender.

Although, both teams are on the opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of record and expectation, that doesn’t mean Houston can’t pull off a win.

The Rockets have many reasons that support their chances tonight:

First off, the Knicks have been battling injuries. Jalen Brunson is questionable with a hip injury and RJ Barrett is out with a lacerated finger.

Second, their defense in the past 2 weeks have fallen over cliff as their ranked 26th allowing opponents to put up 121 points per game.

Last, they're in the middle of a 5 game skid.

If there was ever a time that the Rockets decided to steal a game and be the hunters instead of the hunted, tonight would be the night.