No time to reminisce as the Rockets take on the 76ers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

76ers SB Nation Blog: Liberty Ballers

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

76ers: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Happy Monday folks! It looks like we’re in for a treat tonight as your Houston Rockets take on the Houston Rockets Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of “new vs. old”. It is presumptive that James Harden makes his return from a foot injury this evening as he returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time as a Sixer.

This would mark the first bout between Harden and Jalen Green as the departure of the former face of the franchise made way for the new cornerstone. This will also be a homecoming of sorts for Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House Jr. and Melton (draft rights), whom are former Rockets.

No longer at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, let’s see if Houston can more resemble the team that toppled the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, rather than the one that got humbled by the Golden State Warriors.

Hop down in the chat below as we dig into the game!