NBA Tuesday on TNT: Lakers vs. Cavaliers and Mavericks vs. Nuggets

It’s Tuesday night, and you know what that means - it’s time to plug into TNT for some NBA basketball. As usual, Draft Kings have got your odds covered right here.

Here are a few details from a fun pair of matchups if you’re looking to make a little extra money.

Draft King Odds

Any time LeBron James plays the Cavaliers, you’ve got a game with some narrative value if nothing else.

The last time these two sides met, his former squad took care of business in a 114-100 victory. With that said, a lot has changed since then.

Specifically, the Lakers are rolling. In fact, they’ve won eight of their last ten contests. They’re still the underdogs in this one at +4.5: if you’re feeling dangerous, betting on them could result in a payoff.

As for player props, Anthony Davis is an interesting bet. His over/under is 27.5 - in his last outing, he nearly doubled that total. We’re recommending the over.

Meanwhile, these two teams are averaging a combined 226.1, which is just a hair above the over/under.

In this contest, we get to see the battle of European superstars. Luka Doncic vs Nikola Jokic promises to provide a quality offensive battle.

We wouldn’t bet on the underdog Mavericks here. This roster is poorly constructed to contain the towering Jokic. The Nuggets are favored for good reason. Play it smart on this one.

On that note: Jokic’s over/under is set at 24.5. Take the over and run. The Mavericks don’t have a big man who’s likely to contain the back-to-back MVP: this matchup is built for him to exploit.

Finally, these teams average a combined 226.2 points per contest. We’re going to recommend the over on the over/under.

Check Out DraftKings SportsBook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation