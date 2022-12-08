Rockets after a win streak vs. Spurs

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Spurs: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Isaiah Roby, Zach Collins

The Rockets are taking on one of the few teams in the league with a worse record than themselves, and there’s a decent chance they could end up with a winning streak coming off a matchup with the 76ers earlier this week. Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable at the time of this writing, but either way, the Rockets have a distinct talent advantage on paper. Whether that materializes to a win on the road is another story alothgether, but I have the faith. Let’s go, Rockets!