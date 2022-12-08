Rockets after a win streak vs. Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (6-18) vs. Houston Rockets (7-17) December 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Spurs: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Isaiah Roby, Zach Collins
The Rockets are taking on one of the few teams in the league with a worse record than themselves, and there’s a decent chance they could end up with a winning streak coming off a matchup with the 76ers earlier this week. Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable at the time of this writing, but either way, the Rockets have a distinct talent advantage on paper. Whether that materializes to a win on the road is another story alothgether, but I have the faith. Let’s go, Rockets!
