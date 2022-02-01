Jalen Green headlines dunk contest; Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Green in Rising Stars

The Houston Rockets and Jalen Green haven't had a lot of great news for most of the season. Green is still in the midst of a slump and the Rockets currently have the worst record in the league. As we know (most of us), this year isn't about wins and losses but about development and small victories throughout the season. Today's news was one of those small victories.

Shams Charania reported that Green will headline the Slam Dunk Contest at this year's NBA All-Star game.

Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants: pic.twitter.com/5Y7rAmESF8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

Along with Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano Anderson, and Obi Toppin. Jalen Green is the only rookie in this year's dunk contest that will happen on February 19th in Cleveland. Green will be the first Houston Rocket since Chase Budinger in 2011-2012. Steve Francis participated twice in the early 2000s and before that Kenny Smith participated in 1990-91 and 92-93. The first-ever Rocket in the slam dunk contest was Ralph Sampson in 1983-1984.

In addition, Green and fellow rookie Alperen Sengun along with second-year man Jae’Sean Tate will appear in the Rising Stars Game, giving three Rockets tickets to All-Star weekend despite the ugly record.