Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors game preview

Obviously, this preview is releasing ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline (2pm CT). The Houston Rockets (and Toronto Raptors, I guess) could look much different when they take the floor tonight.

Therefore, discussing this game feels like an exercise in futility. The Rockets clearly want to be losing as many games as possible. They also want the Raptors to finish ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, whose first round pick belongs to Houston. After starting the year poorly, the Raptors have risen to sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are just four games out of first place. They have won seven straight.

Most importantly, tonight is TDS Night at Toyota Center! I wish I could be there, but as I’ve just moved to the Seattle area, I’ll be unable to attend. I know several TDS writers and commenters will be there, and I’m expecting much fun to be had. Please yell at a ref for me.

