NBA Trade Deadline: Talk about the day’s happenings here

Today is a big day in the NBA world. It’s the trade deadline, and there’s sure to be a lot of interesting rumors. Who knows how many of them will actually turn into something, but that’s half of the fun of the day, is it not?

In addition, it’s a big day here for us too. Not only is there a game tonight, but it’s also TDS Night at the game. As of this morning, there were still a handful of discounted seats left, so if you want to join us in the fun, now’s the time to grab one before they’re gone.

But in the meantime, this is your place to talk about all things trade deadline. Naturally, we’ll have news reports and analysis for anything that the Houston Rockets do, but as we’re getting down to the wire, I’m not sure what the market still is out there on Houston’s big trade chips like Eric Gordon and Christian Wood.

How would you feel about things if the Rockets stand pat? Or make a small move?

Tell us how you’re feeling in the comments!