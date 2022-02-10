 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rockets trade Daniel Theis to Celtics for Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernando and Enes Freedom

The Rockets make a move right before the buzzer.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets made a move right before the 2 p.m. CT trade deadline, sending away Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics for Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernando and Enes Freedom.

The Rockets also waived D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks to allow the deal to happen.

In a subsequent move, the Rockets waived Enes Freedom.

The deal reunites Theis in Boston, where began his NBA career with the Celtics from 2017-21.

The motivations in the trade for Houston were to move off of Theis’ three-year contract with expiring contracts. Both Fernando and Schroder will be free agents this summer.

Fernando has appeared in just 20 games with the Celtics this season, posting minimal stats and will likely not be part of the Rockets’ plans beyond this season.

Schroder is averaging 14.4 points per game this year with 4.2 assists per game. While he might create a minutes logjam in the backcourt, Schroder’s veteran experience could be a benefit to the Rockets’ young core.

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...