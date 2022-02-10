Can Rockets snap Raptors winning streak?

Toronto Raptors (30-23) vs. Houston Rockets (15-39), February 10, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Raptors SB Nation Blog: Raptors HQ
Projected Starting Lineups
Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood
The Rockets are reverting back to their one-big lineup as Garrison Mathews replaces Alperen Sengun in the starting lineup. Eric Gordon, who is still a Rocket, remains out with a foot injury.
Be sure to check out our trade deadline coverage throughout the day from the Daniel Theis trade to the Boston Celtics to The Dream Take’s live two-hour podcast reacting to the final moments at the deadline LIVE.
There will be no new episode of The Dream Take this evening.
Red Nation, here’s your game thread for tonight. Enjoy! Go Rockets!
