Can Rockets snap Raptors winning streak?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

The Rockets are reverting back to their one-big lineup as Garrison Mathews replaces Alperen Sengun in the starting lineup. Eric Gordon, who is still a Rocket, remains out with a foot injury.

Be sure to check out our trade deadline coverage throughout the day from the Daniel Theis trade to the Boston Celtics to The Dream Take’s live two-hour podcast reacting to the final moments at the deadline LIVE.

There will be no new episode of The Dream Take this evening.

Red Nation, here’s your game thread for tonight. Enjoy! Go Rockets!