Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview

Tonight begins a 4-game road trip for the Houston Rockets, but it’s really a 3-game trip since the fourth game comes after the All-Star break.

The Rockets and Utah Jazz have split the two games they’ve played so far, with the road team winning both games. Houston won the most recent game 116-111 on January 19, but it should be noted that Donovan Mitchell missed that game. With a healthy Mitchell and homecourt advantage, the Jazz should be heavily favored in this one. The Rockets have also lost their last four and the Jazz have won their last five.

The period before the All-Star break is generally a time where good teams falter a bit as their players see the “finish line” of a week-long vacation. For young players on bad teams, these can be games to show out against superior competition. I’m guessing Quin Snyder has his team in order, but if not there’s a chance that Houston could find a way to keep this one competitive.

Tip-off is at 8pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest