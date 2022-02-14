The Jazz Are Not Our Valentine

Roses are red

Tonight the Rockets are back in action after a several day break from play. The All Star game looms in what will be a fairly short stint of basketball this week for the team.

The Rockets are basically facing a murder’s row on the road, with Utah, Phoenix and the LA Clippers between now and Thursday. After that the team will have roughly a week off, except for the participation of some Rockets in the Rookie Sophomore game, and Jalen Green in the Dunk Contest. It’s a shame Kevin Porter Jr isn’t in the 3pt shooting contest, as he’s been lights out for the past several games. If he keeps it up, he should feature next year.

This game is a later start in Central Time, but stay up and see how the Rockets do against the Jazz. The Jazz, for whatever it’s worth, are a team that could have really used the services of Eric Gordon, but I honestly can’t remember a trade between the two teams. A few signings, over the years, but not trades. Does anyone out there know of one?

Tonight, also, the Dennis Schroder, or to me, always, The Schrodent, Era begins. I’m hoping it’s a short one, but that someone might want him in a sign and trade with the Rockets in the summer, or something. Will he be better than DJ Augustin? Sure, at driving directly to the basket. In other ways? That remains to be seen.