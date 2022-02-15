Rockets sign Daishen Nix to four-year deal

The Houston Rockets signed former G-League Ignite guard and currently one of the best players in the G League this year Daishen Nix from a two-way contract to a four-year standard deal.

Nix’s deal was converted from a two-way contract to a four-year standard deal. The move was made after the team officially waived Enes Freedom Monday.

This is Nix's second year in the G League and his first with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In the first 15 games of the regular season, Nix has already won a Player of the Week Award and is averaging 23.3 points, 7.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

Nix has helped the Vipers to an 11-4 record, which has the team tied for first place in the Western Conference.

Nix's shooting has improved all year, and he is now shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range after starting slowly from beyond the arc during the Showcase season.

Now, Nix moves to the Rockets where he will compete with Dennis Schroder for backup point guard minutes.