VOTE: Grade the trade deadline for the Rockets

We have a Rockets-related question for you this week in our Reacts poll. We wanted you to give it some time to sink in, and not necessarily go knee-jerk, so we’re asking you now to grade Houston’s trade deadline.

It was less eventful than expected, with Eric Gordon and Christian Wood staying put, while Daniel Theis went back to the Boston Celtics for Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando. The Rockets subsequently released Freedom along with D.J. Augustine and Amari Brooks, then used the space created to sign G-League phenom Daishen Nix.

I think it’s prudent to take that entire string of moves in consideration when offering your grade, as they clearly went in succession and represents Houston’s “as a whole” deadline roster adjustments.

I’ll offer my opinion for you when the results come in. I also have no idea why the grades are appearing like that in the poll, so keep an eye.

