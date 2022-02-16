Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview

The Houston Rockets head into Phoenix on a 5-game losing streak. The Phoenix Suns are on a 6-game winning streak, but are on the second night of a back-to-back after a hard-fought win against the Los Angeles Clippers last night. Could this be an opportunity for the young Rockets to steal a game from the team with the best record in basketball? Yeah, I’m not holding my breath either.

The Rockets are limping into the All-Star Break, grappling with a lottery-bound season and a disappointing trade deadline. Dennis Schroder has a chance to do his best Kelly Olynyk impression, turning a stint with a bad Rockets team into a big contract this summer. Unfortunately, Rockets fans would rather see Jalen Green and Josh Christopher get the minutes that Schroder got on Monday night. But Houston obviously have an agreement in place with Schroder, so the guess is that he’s going to get 15-20 minutes per night.

What do you want to see from the Rockets the rest of the way? Is it time to fully tank and find a way into the worst or second-worst record? Or should the team try to win a few games, maybe to appease the lottery gods? Tell me what you think in the comments.

Tip-off is at 8pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest