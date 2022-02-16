Rockets look to avoid sixth consecutive loss against the league’s best team in the Suns

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Suns SB Nation Blog: Bright Side of the Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton

The Houston Rockets will attempt to record one of the most improbable upsets of the season when facing off against the streaking Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. After recording a seven-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers 24 hours earlier, the Suns are coming into the game with the league’s best overall record at 47-10 while riding a six-game win streak.

Former Rocket Chris Paul is not getting enough recognition for league MVP honors. The future Hall-of-Famer has the Suns in a prime position to make their second consecutive Finals appearance, averaging 15.0 points on 48.6 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 10.8 assists.

The Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood — who are dealing with a non-COVID-related sickness. Porter has been a significant bright spot for the Rockets over the previous seven games, averaging 16.0 points while shooting 51.0 percent from behind the arc and has eclipsed 25 points or more twice.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!