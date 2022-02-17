Basketball EXTRA Rockets at Clippers

So, the Rockets are now in Los Angeles, taking on the Clippers. It feels a bit like an extra game, but it is a make up of a postponement, I believe.

The storyline for the the Rockets is that they played Phoenix, the team with the best record in the NBA very close last night. Phoenix was, notable, on a back to back themselves, but at home. If Eric Gordon just has a normal game, it’s probably a Rockets win. But he’s either amazing, or horrible, and nothing much in between. He’s out tonight with pulled back to back game.

Of greater interest is the controversy surrounding last night’s game. Christian Wood didn’t play, but Dennis Schroder, who I lambasted in my last recap, played well. In point of fact, the Rockets played well, as we had Alperen Sengun’s best game ever in the start. It seems that while Kevin Porter Jr has the makings of a great point, less than a year of real experience there isn’t the same as being a point guard. The Schrodent had the Rockets up and running, with a lot of fun plays. He basically played opposite of my expectations of him.

Let’s see what we get tonight. The Clippers are missing all their most notable stars. The Rockets will be missing Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr.