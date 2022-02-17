 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Basketball EXTRA Rockets at Clippers

That’s Right, It Feels EXTRA, But It’s A Rescheduled Game

By Xiane
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
Do I owe this man an apology?
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

So, the Rockets are now in Los Angeles, taking on the Clippers. It feels a bit like an extra game, but it is a make up of a postponement, I believe.

The storyline for the the Rockets is that they played Phoenix, the team with the best record in the NBA very close last night. Phoenix was, notable, on a back to back themselves, but at home. If Eric Gordon just has a normal game, it’s probably a Rockets win. But he’s either amazing, or horrible, and nothing much in between. He’s out tonight with pulled back to back game.

Of greater interest is the controversy surrounding last night’s game. Christian Wood didn’t play, but Dennis Schroder, who I lambasted in my last recap, played well. In point of fact, the Rockets played well, as we had Alperen Sengun’s best game ever in the start. It seems that while Kevin Porter Jr has the makings of a great point, less than a year of real experience there isn’t the same as being a point guard. The Schrodent had the Rockets up and running, with a lot of fun plays. He basically played opposite of my expectations of him.

Let’s see what we get tonight. The Clippers are missing all their most notable stars. The Rockets will be missing Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr.

Poll

Which Schroder?

view results
  • 0%
    The Good Schro
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    The Schrodent
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Never mind that, let me tell you how much I hate Wood.
    (2 votes)
  • 25%
    Expecting low Pre All Star Effort all around.
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Luka scored 20 in one quarter.
    (0 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...