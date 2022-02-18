 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate Set to Shine in Rising Stars Challenge

Three Rockets are participating in tonight’s events.

By Jeremy_Brener
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s the Rising Stars challenge!

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Rockets have three participants in the game: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate.

A new unique format should make things fresh and add some more intrigue to the game. Four NBA legends — Gary Payton, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Isiah Thomas — drafted six players in the pool of the league’s best rookies and sophomores and one member of the G League Ignite team.

Team Worthy will face Team Isiah in a game to 50. Then, Team Payton and Team Barry will face off in a game to 50. Then, the two winning teams will meet and compete to 25. The first team to 75 points (in the NBA’s 75th season) will win the Rising Stars Challenge.

Here’s a look at the teams:

TEAM BARRY

TEAM ISIAH

TEAM PAYTON

  • LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
  • Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
  • Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  • Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
  • Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
  • Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

TEAM WORTHY

Red Nation, this is your Rising Stars thread. Enjoy!

