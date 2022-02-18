Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate Set to Shine in Rising Stars Challenge

It’s the Rising Stars challenge!

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Rockets have three participants in the game: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate.

A new unique format should make things fresh and add some more intrigue to the game. Four NBA legends — Gary Payton, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Isiah Thomas — drafted six players in the pool of the league’s best rookies and sophomores and one member of the G League Ignite team.

Team Worthy will face Team Isiah in a game to 50. Then, Team Payton and Team Barry will face off in a game to 50. Then, the two winning teams will meet and compete to 25. The first team to 75 points (in the NBA’s 75th season) will win the Rising Stars Challenge.

Here’s a look at the teams:

TEAM BARRY

Cade Cunningham , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Dyson Daniels , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Evan Mobley , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Isaac Okoro , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Alperen Sengun , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Jae’Sean Tate , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM ISIAH

Precious Achiuwa , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Desmond Bane , Memphis Grizzlies

, Memphis Grizzlies Saddiq Bey , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Anthony Edwards , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Tyrese Haliburton , Sacramento Kings

, Sacramento Kings Jaden Hardy , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

TEAM PAYTON

LaMelo Ball , Charlotte Hornets

, Charlotte Hornets Scottie Barnes , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Ayo Dosunmu , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Chris Duarte , Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play) Scoot Henderson , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Bones Hyland , Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)

, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell) Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte) Jaden McDaniels , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

TEAM WORTHY

Cole Anthony , Orlando Magic

, Orlando Magic MarJon Beauchamp , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Josh Giddey , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Green , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Herbert Jones , New Orleans Pelicans

, New Orleans Pelicans Tyrese Maxey , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Red Nation, this is your Rising Stars thread. Enjoy!