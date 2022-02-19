SB Nation Reacts: Rockets trade deadline grade

We have some really good results to go over from this week’s poll questions. We covered not just the All-Star break, but also asked voters to rank their Western Conference and Eastern Conference teams in addition to picking a Finals winner. We also have a big local question this week. There’s a lot of polls to go over, so let’s get right to it.

First, let’s see the fan rankings for the conferences:

We then asked our national voters to pick their choice for winning the NBA Finals, and I certainly felt this was an interesting result.

I like the Phoenix Suns, and they’re obviously cruising, but that’s a massive gap between them and the rest of the field. I get that they have the league’s best record, but I’m not a full believer in them and Chris Paul (a team and player who have never been able to close the deal) until I see it. I like Milwaukee. And call me crazy, but come crunch time, I really like the Denver Nuggets as well. I think Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league, and that means something in the playoffs.

Next, we asked our league-wide voters to make their picks for tonight’s three-point and dunk contests. Here are those results:

I obviously like the Jalen Green pick, as he’s flashed the preternatural athleticism necessary needed to succeed in this one, and he’s also been competing in dunk contest before in his career, but I wonder about Trae Young and if he’s the best shooter in the group or simply just the most popular. I favor Patty Mills. I guess we’ll find out...

And lastly, we have our Houston Rockets question where we asked our Rockets readers about their grade for Houston’s trade deadline in which they moved Daniel Theis to Boston for Dennis Schroder and Enes Freedom while keeping Eric Gordon and Christian Wood and then subsequently releasing Freedom and Armoni Brooks while signing Daishen Nix. Here’s how y’all felt:

I think that’s a pretty fair grade, though I can see why things are weighted more below the C than above it. I think the overall moves probably warrant the C, but the disappointment in not pulling off something larger clouds the situation.

That’s it for this week. Catch you on the flipside of the All-Star Break.

