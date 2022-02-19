Can Jalen Green be the first Houston Rocket to win the Slam Dunk Contest?

The Houston Rockets have had been a constant participant when it comes to the All-Star game.

Going back to their first-ever All-Star in 1967-68 Don Kojis to James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the 2019-2020 season.

Of course, the All-Star Weekend includes more than just the actual game, which happens on the last day of All-Star Weekend.

You also have the Rising Stars Challenge, Skills Challenge, three-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. The Rockets haven't had much success on All-Star Saturday; unfortunately, until Eric Gordon won the 2017-18 three-point contest, no Rocket had finished higher than 2nd in any event. In addition, no Rocket has ever won the Slam Dunk Contest. That could all change this All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Jalen Green not only will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge along with teammates Alperen Sengun and Jae‘Sean Tate, he will also be the fifth Rocket to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. He joins Ralph Sampson, Kenny Smith, Steve Francis, and Chase Budinger. Francis and Budinger finished second in their respective contest. Budinger was the last Rocket to participate in 2012.

Jalen Green is +200 to win the Dunk Contest, according to DraftKings odds (only available in some states). Going into the contest, Green is the odds on favorite to win Saturday night. Obi Toppin is another contestant in this year's contest after finishing second last year to Anfernee Simons of the Trailblazers. The contest also includes Cole Anthony of the Magic and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Even though Green just turned 20, he participated in dunk contests for years, going back to his AAU days, so he is no stranger to this contest. Here is what Green said about participating in the dunk contest via Rockets Wire.

“I have some exciting things planned,” Green said on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I’ve been dreaming about moments like this, and I have to make the best of it. I have some ideas planned, but I don’t want to say too much, but it is going to be exciting.”

Whatever the outcome, we will see a show put on by Jalen Green and maybe, just maybe have the first Slam Dunk Contest champion in Houston Rockets history.

