Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview

It’s a shame that the Houston Rockets aren’t good (yet). If they were a playoff team, this game against the Cleveland Cavaliers would be must-see television.

The fanbases are primed to dislike each other. The Cavs had Kevin Porter Jr., cut him, and now he’s doing well in Houston. Meanwhile, the Cavs have done well this year, so fans can easily draw a line between waiving KPJ and success (similar to Detroit’s winning spurt after they cut Josh Smith). Additionally, there’s the whole “Jalen Green vs. Evan Mobley” debate, which right now isn’t much of a debate, but we’re talking about players that have each played fewer than 50 games. But these two will always be tied together in the same way that Green and Cade Cunningham will. If Green turns into the player that Houston thinks he can be, this discussion could get heated. There’s also former interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who is not remembered fondly in Houston, mostly because that season was such a disappointment.

Cleveland is hosting the All-Star Game this season. Houston will be well-represented, and so will the Cavs. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are definitely in the discussion to nab reserve spots, and the league likes having a “host” to keep the home fans invested during the weekend.

The Cavs will be without Garland (back) and Lauri Markkanen (ankle) tonight. Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton are out for the year, making the Cavs a prime Eric Gordon trade destination.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 is TDS Night at a Rockets game versus the Toronto Raptors. Get a discount on tickets and spend the evening with TDS. CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT

Password: TDS