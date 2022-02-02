 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rockets and KPJ take on the Cavs

Can Kevin Porter Jr. take it to his old squad?

By Darren Yuvan
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Rockets (14-36) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-20) February 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

It’s a interesting game tonight for Kevin Porter Jr., who is taking on his old team. Can he make a statement?

Here are your starters courtesy of Cayleigh Griffin.

See you in the comments, TDS. I think it’s going to be a good one. This is your game thread.

Let’s go Rockets.

