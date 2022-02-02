Rockets and KPJ take on the Cavs

Houston Rockets (14-36) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-20) February 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Cavaliers SB Nation Blog: Fear the Sword
It’s a interesting game tonight for Kevin Porter Jr., who is taking on his old team. Can he make a statement?
Get over to make sure you’re reading AK’s game preview before the contest starts, and we also have two trade deadline pieces you should be checking out as well here and then here.
Here are your starters courtesy of Cayleigh Griffin.
#Rockets starters vs. Cleveland: Gordon, Green, KPJ, Tate and Wood.— Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) February 3, 2022
Cavs to start Allen, Goodwin, Mobley, Okoro and Osman.
See you in the comments, TDS. I think it’s going to be a good one. This is your game thread.
Let’s go Rockets.
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 is TDS Night at a Rockets game versus the Toronto Raptors. Get a discount on tickets and spend the evening with TDS. CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT
Password: TDS
Loading comments...