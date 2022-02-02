Rockets 115, Cavs 106: Jalen Green shines in win

The Houston Rockets are back in the win column, snapping a four-game losing streak in a 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center Wednesday night.

The two teams have begun to build a rivalry over the past few years, with Kevin Porter Jr. playing his first game against his former team. KPJ played well with 16 points and seven assists, but the game was highlighted by the rookies on both sidelines.

No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley sparked quite the debate over the offseason between which player the Rockets should draft, and even with Mobley’s career-high 29 points, Green proved to be impressive as well.

Green’s 21 points led the way for the Rockets. He also added five rebounds and five assists.

Go get 'em JG pic.twitter.com/gHA14iHCdu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 3, 2022

Speaking of rookies, Alperen Sengun also flexed his muscles and played with a little more oomph today. He added nine points and eight rebounds with a team-high +20 off the bench.

Sengun is not messing around pic.twitter.com/cffW5CyFu8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 3, 2022

The Rockets kept pace with the Cavs throughout much of the first quarter, but took the driver’s seat in the second quarter with an 18-8 run to begin the frame. The Cavs never held a lead again.

The Cavs kept it close, getting within a single possessions with just under three minutes to go, but a 10-0 run to close the game highlighted by Christian Wood and KPJ pushed them across the finish line.

It’s an emotional win for the Rockets, who have a decent amount of history with the Cavs, and it is a major confidence builder for the team moving forward.

The team is showing growth after losing to the same team by 35 points back in December and the positives that the team is showing on paper are slowly translating onto the court.

The Rockets travel to San Antonio Friday to face the Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Want to catch a ticket for a Rockets game at a discount for The Dream Shake night at Toyota Center on February 10? Check out more information here.