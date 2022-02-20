All-Star Game Chat

It’s the All Star Game! There might not be any Portland Trail Blazers in tonight’s game, but tonight should certainly be exciting for the league’s best to meet on one stage.
Here’s a look at the All Star rosters:
Team LeBron
LeBron James (C), Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Paul. Phoenix Suns
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers*
*Jarrett Allen is James Harden’s injury replacement.
Team Durant
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant. Memphis Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs*
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets*
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
*Dejounte Murray is Draymond Green’s injury replacement. LaMelo Ball is Kevin Durant’s injury replacement.
Red Nation, this is your All-Star Game thread. Enjoy!
