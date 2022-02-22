VOTE: Who should Rockets target in the draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the NBA All-Star break over, it’s time to start turning our attention to more of the rebuild. Houston is looking poised to pick near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft, and there’s a pretty good group at the top to choose from.

Right now, the Rockets have the third worst record in the league, and lottery results notwithstanding, they’d have a good shot to have access to one of these top players in the draft.

Zach went over some of their positives and negatives earlier today, and now it’s time for our voters to tell us which one of these guys they’d most like the Rockets to take.

