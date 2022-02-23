Dennis Schroder reportedly staying for the rest of the season with the Rockets

If you go by recent history, the Houston Rockets had a slow trade deadline. The one trade they did make was sending Daniel Theis back to the Celtics in exchange for Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernandez, and Enes Freedom, who they quickly released.

At the time of the trade, the thought floating around the league was that Schroder would be bought out, considering he is in a contract year and could take time away from the Rockets’ young guards. However, a report from Marc Stein today seems to contradict those early reports.

Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, league sources say.



Neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout, sources say, with a March 1 deadline looming for any buyout candidate leaguewide to be released to ensure playoff eligibility with his next team. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2022

Schroder has played in three games for the Rockets, with his best game so far being his 23 points, 9 assist, 6 rebound performance against the Phoenix Suns, a game the Rockets only lost by 3. However, the Rockets will still have to find minutes for Josh Christopher and eventually Daishen Nix, who the Rockets converted his two-way contract to a standard four-year deal.

It seems the Rockets believe that Schroder can be a positive for players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Green has seemed to thrive in the three games since Schroder has joined the Rockets. Only time will if this is the right move or not, considering you have multiple young guards to split minutes between to end the season.

Keep in mind the Rockets may choose to shut down Eric Gordon, and in a rebuilding season, the rotation should never be static, so the Rockets have the rest of the year to figure out who should be playing and how much.