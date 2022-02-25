 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic game preview

By ak2themax
Two of the top four dunkers in the NBA meet tonight in the land of Disney as the Houston Rockets take on the Orlando Magic.

Okay maybe Cole Anthony isn’t a great dunker.

Tonight is probably the most important game left on Houston’s schedule. The Magic have the worst record in the NBA at 13-47. Houston has two more wins. Tonight marks the last time that Houston plays a team in the bottom four, as they have wrapped up their season series with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

Remember that while everyone is stuck on the “the bottom 3 teams have the same odds at a top 4 pick,” it’s been forgotten that the most a team can slip is four spots. That means that the worst pick that Houston can have is seventh. If they move up to second-worst, they will be drafting in the top 6. That’s important, I think.

And for fun, here are the remaining strengths of schedules of the bottom five teams:

Indiana: 30th

Oklahoma City: 21st

Houston: 11th

Detroit: 19th

Orlando: 23rd

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

