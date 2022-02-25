Rockets Back In Action Versus Magic

Tonight the Rockets return to action after roughly a week off (minus a few shot All Star Weekend appearances) against the Magic.

This is a game both teams probably want to lose. The Rockets probably have a better team, however, than Orlando does. What will happen? Only one way to find out - watch the game and see who wants it least.

I do wonder if the Rockets assessment of this draft matches our own? That it’s simply imperative to get a top pick. Many draft watchers rate even the top players in this draft considerably below the top ranked picks last year. If that’s true, it may mean the Rockets brass cares less about a top three pick than many here. The team’s results in the final quarter or so of this season will tell us.

In any case, let this be a welcome distraction from the events of the world for a while.