Rampaging Randos As Rocket Rolled Over by Magic 119-111

Tonight the Rockets played the equally bad Orlando Magic in a battle of badness, a battle of draft position. Despite a bright start, at one point notching up an early lead of 14, the Rockets battled back to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s what the team needs to do, but I will admit, it’s not what I want to watch. It’s not what we’re accustomed to as Rockets fans, of course. It’s still better to lose than win right now, except for the weariness of it.

Is Silas coaching to lose? Sometimes it seems like a real question, but I don’t think so. This Rockets team just isn’t that good. That’s not even their fault - they’re a young team and this is likely the worst any of the young Rockets will be. At this point they’re a team that struggles to break zone defenses, unless Eric Gordon is having a decent game. Gordon did, but at 30 minutes a night, he doesn’t move the needle that much.

The Rockets continue to see real growth from Jalen Green. Green wasn’t quite the scoring machine he was in the Rising Stars Game, but he had a good night. 23pts on 9-16 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals. He only shot 2 free throws, and probably should have shot several more. Green is starting to look more assertive on the attack, to recognize the moments where he can simply blaze by a defender.

With a summer’s work on his shooting, and strength, I expect great things from Green next year. His defense is already better, as he moving his right more, and using his speed to at least stay in front of offensive players.

And since I’m recapping this game, we have a New Opponent Career High to announce. Chuma Okeke, YOU are the Rampaging Rando of the night! 26pts on 9-13 shooting, including 5-7 from three point range, accompanied by 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block. Quite the night for the 2019 draftee. Please send the honorarium to me.

In Other NBA News - It turns out that James Harden can probably play with an elite big man.