SB Nation Reacts: Who should the Rockets draft results

We have a ton of results to go over this week, including a big Houston Rockets question at the end, so let’s get right to it.

Our first question asked our national voters to name their MVP frontrunner right now. Here are those results:

I agree it probably should be Joel Embiid, but I don’t trust the national media to not trip over themselves giving the award to Stephen Curry. We all know how much they love them some Steph.

Our second national question asked if Embiid and James Harden will mesh quickly.

The 44 percent was a little surprising to me. They looked pretty good last night, though this poll was taken before Friday’s game.

Our third question asked our national voters if the Brooklyn Nets were still a title threat after the big Harden-Ben Simmons deal.

I actually disagree with the majority. I think the Nets will be competitive in the playoffs, but I’m not on the Kevin Durant is the league’s best player train, and with the Kyrie Irving question mark, I don’t know if they can get it done.

Our fourth question asked if the Golden State Warriors were the NBA title favorites when fully healthy, and I’m not surprised by this one at all:

Competing for a title? Sure. Title favorites? Don’t know if I’m behind that.

Our fifth national question asked voters about the chances for surprise Eastern Conference leaders the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. Here are those results:

Our sixth national question asked voters about the chances for the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason — that is if they even make it.

I’m behind those results, and I’m sure most of you are too. We all know the Russell Westbrook factor. The Lakers are toast.

Our seventh national question asked voters about the chances for the Boston Celtics. Here are those results:

I’m slightly more bullish on the Celtics than that, because I think the East is wide open, so who knows how it’s going to end up out there.

We then asked about the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, and we got some interesting results here, especially with Phoenix.

I found it interesting that a majority of voters considered the Warriors favorites earlier, then also considered the Suns favorites as well. Just one of those things I guess. And that’s a huge percentage for Milwaukee. Though I’m not doubting Giannis either, necessarily.

And finally, the big Rockets question for the week, where we asked our local voters who they would like to see Houston take in the draft.

I agree with this completely. I am 100 percent team Smith.

That’s it for this week. I’m sure we’ll have more for you next week.

