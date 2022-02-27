Rockets begin three-game homestand Sunday against Clippers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Clippers SB Nation Blog: Clips Nation

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Dennis Schroder, Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

When facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night, the Houston Rockets will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak in the process. Jalen Green — who scored 23 points in the Rockets’ 119-111 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday — believes he can evolve into Houston’s No. 1 scoring option amid the final 23 games of the season.

The Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who sustained a left ankle sprain during their last outing in Orlando. Coach Stephen Silas announced during his pre-game press conference that Dennis Schroder will start in Porter’s absence.

“I think I am a lot more confident now. I feel like nobody can stop me. My teammates believe in me. And when they give me the ball, I’m not going to let anyone stop me.” — Green.

Following a 142-111 victory over the Rockets on Feb. 17, the Clippers are entering the Toyota Center after winning four out of their last five games.

In their first game back since the All-Star break, the Clippers registered a 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Terance Mann led the way for the Clippers with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!