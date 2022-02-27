Armoni Brooks back in the G-League, could still return to Houston

One of the casualties of trade deadline for the Houston Rockets was sharpshooter Armoni Brooks, who was waived following the deal for Dennis Schroder and the signing of Daishen Nix.

But according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, Brooks is back in the G-League, hooking up with the College Park Skyhawks. And there’s still a good chance he ends up back with the Rockets. In fact, he reportedly turned down several two-way deals in order to keep his options open, which signals he has a good idea that he’ll be welcomed back at some point.

Free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks signing a deal with College Park in the G-League, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Brooks turned down several 2-way offers and the door still remains open for a Rockets reunion, sources said. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 27, 2022

Arguably Houston’s best three-point shooter from a skill-level standpoint, Brooks was nevertheless struggling from deep in the box score this year, knocking down just 30 percent of his triples overall. And his defense was hardly good enough to keep him on the floor (or on the team) if he wasn’t hitting his shots.

But with the Rockets still rebuilding, sounds like they’re not yet ready to close the book on the 23-year-old shooting guard.

Brooks averaged 6.2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 34.7 overall percent from the field this year for the Rockets. Keep an eye out for when he gets back to H-town.