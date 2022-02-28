VOTE: Should the Rockets be playing more of their young guys?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We’re back with more SB Nation Reacts and a Rockets-related question for you. With the season winding down for Houston, we’re asking if the team should be playing their young guys more.

For instance, in last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Eric Gordon played 31 minutes. Christian Wood played 32. However, Alperen Sengun and Josh Christoper combined for a total of 29 minutes (16 for Sengun, 13 Christopher). Diashen Nix, who the Rockets converted from a two-way to a standard contract and then released released Armoni Brooks to make room, hasn’t played in Houston at all since his contract conversion.

Oh, yeah, and the Rockets are 15-45, hold the third worst record in the NBA, have lost nine games in a row and wouldn’t be harmed any (and in fact would be helped in the lottery) if the team keeps losing.

Is it time to sit guys like Gordon and maybe start cutting the minutes from Wood and get more court time for the young players? You tell us.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.