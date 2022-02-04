Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

The Houston Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs for the third time in as many weeks. The road team has won the previous two contests, so the Rockets should be the favorites tonight (they aren’t).

The Spurs lost at home to the Miami Heat last night in a makeup game from December 29. That puts San Antonio on a back-to-back and Houston coming in off a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. What will the young kids do for an encore?

The Spurs had several players out due to various ailments last night. All-Star snub Dejounte Murray sat with a wrist injury. Doug McDermott missed the game with an ankle. Jakob Poeltl was out because of concussion protocols. Ditto for Jock Landale.

The good news for the Spurs (and Gonzaga fans) is that Zach Collins could make his return to NBA action tonight. He hasn’t played since the Bubble of 2020 as ankle and foot injuries have kept him out of action. It’s not going to garner the same attention as Klay Thompson’s return (obviously), but it’s always cool to see guys return from prolonged absences.

Tip-off is at 7:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

