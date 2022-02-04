SB Nation Reacts: Who needs a big deadline move?

This week’s SB Nation Reacts poll has trade deadline written all over it, and with the date now less than a week away, it seems apropos.

We asked our national voters which team was most in need of a major move at the deadline, and I’m not too surprised at the results.

Not too many things more satisfying than seeing Los Angeles Lakers fans in a panic right before the deadline, especially with so many of them being so confident before the season that Russell Westbrook was the key to winning another title. Silly, Lakers fans.

There was also a question about Ben Simmons and if the Philadelphia 76ers should dump him at the deadline for the best they can get. This one wasn’t a surprise either.

Finally, we asked our voters which player other than Simmons was most likely to be dealt at the deadline. This was a good one.

I went with Turner, but I don’t think any of these guys are a bad pick, really.

That’s it for this week, but we’ll have one more trade deadline poll for you next week.

