Rockets take on Spurs in Texas tussle

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

The Rockets head across state to San Antonio to take on their rivals, though with both teams in the crapper this season record-wise, it’s less a tussle and more of a tango or a two-step. See how many cliches I can pack in one phrase?

Always pop by AK’s preview, you know how he does by now. And it’d be really great to come out of this one with another win. With the Pels on tap next, the Rockets could actually make some headway in the W department... that is if the team is still fully intact before the deadline and tank city isn’t already in effect.

In the meantime, they got a good shot at it tonight. Let’s go Rockets!

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 is TDS Night at a Rockets game versus the Toronto Raptors. Get a discount on tickets and spend the evening with TDS. CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT

Password: TDS