Spurs 131, Rockets 106: Kevin Porter Jr. exits early with illness in blowout loss

The Houston Rockets may have flown to San Antonio in style and high spirits, but they’ll leave town on a quiet flight following a blowout 131-106 loss to the Spurs.

Things were looking good in the first half as the Rockets kept pace with the Spurs and trailed by just three going into the locker room. But Kevin Porter Jr.’s non-COVID illness held him out of the second half, and that’s when the air started coming out of the balloon.

The Spurs started the second half on an 8-0 run and never looked back. They outscored the Rockets 40-23 in the frame to take a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. By then, all the game needed to do was end.

Tonight was not full of total negatives though.

Josh Christopher achieved his career-high with 23 points and played some of the best basketball of his young career.

His fellow rookie Alperen Sengun also shined, scoring 18 points off the bench, one shy of his career-high and delivering this beautiful dime:

Overall, tonight was rough for the Rockets. There’s no beating around the bush. This game proved that KPJ is incredibly valuable and the team is different without him being that creator for his teammates.

Hopefully he’ll be able to rest up and feel better in time for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

