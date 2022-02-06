Rockets seeking to take 2-0 regular-season led over the Pelicans without Eric Gordon

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog: The Bird Writes

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Armoni Brooks, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

After falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the Houston Rockets will attempt to sustain their winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Rockets took their first of four regular-season meetings against the Pelicans during a 118-108 victory on Dec. 5 inside the Toyota Center. In the win, Christian Wood led the way for the Rockets with a team-best 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon tonight due to a heel injury, as the 33-year-old shooting guard from Indiana scored 23 points in Houston’s first match against New Orleans.

The Pelicans, who were a dozen games under .500 at the time of their first meeting against the Rockets, are significantly different two months later.

Behind Brandon Ingram’s averages of 22.3 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds, the Pelicans are 13-13 over their previous 26 games. Ingram recorded a season-high 40 points in the Pelicans’ loss against the Rockets earlier in the season.

